PM Hun Sen: Urging Armed Forces to Defect and King to Abdicate Aim for Regime Change

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen announced that urging armed forces to defect and King to abdicate aim to change the regime, which is a treason.

The statement was made Wednesday at the graduation ceremony held at Koh Pich.

“They do not just want to arrest Hun Sen, but call on the King to abdicate; they consider the King the puppet of Hun Sen; they insulted His Majesty. Their goal is not to topple Hun Sen, but change constitutional monarchy, which is a treason,” the premier stated.

“Toppling the government and regime change are criminal disloyalty to the state, not the freedom of expression,” he underlined.

The dissolved Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) has announced the launching of the “nine fingers” campaign – which aims to support former CNRP leader Sam Rainsy to return to Cambodia on 9 November following years of exile.

Ministry of Justice Spokesperson Kim Santepheap said joining the above campaign would violate the penal code’s Article 453 on [conspiring]; he urged people who are currently in the plot to overthrow the government to step back; and report to authority in order to be pardoned in accordance to Article 454 of the penal code.

“Those who plan to join campaign to destroy peace on 9 November will be sentenced,” Prime Minister warned today, speaking at the graduation ceremony.

