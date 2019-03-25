PM Hun Sen Urges Water Catchment

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen called on citizens to catch rain by using reservoirs and urged the authorities to solve water crisis for people facing crisis, speaking at the graduation ceremony of Phnom Penh International University on Monday.

“The rain will not last long. Everyone should catch rainwater and use it later during water shortages,” said Prime Minister Hun Sen.

Prime Minister stated that no countries could control weather.

“The kingdom faces drought, other countries attacked by flood.”

According to the Ministry of Water Resources, there will be slight rain in Phnom Penh and Kandal, while the Koh Kong, Pursat and Kampong Speu will receive heavy rain which will be good for hydropower.

