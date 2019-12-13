PM Hun Sen Urges Vietnam to Boost Trade at Borders

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen urged senior officials of Vietnamese Government to better trade at borders, speaking in a meeting with Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh at the Peace Palace on Friday.

Eang Sophalleth, the premier’s personal secretary, said that during the meeting, the Vietnamese deputy prime minister had conveyed regards from prime minister of Vietnam to Samdech Hun Sen and invited him to visit Vietnam.

Truong Hoa Binh appreciated Cambodia-Vietnam bilateral relations and cooperation in all fields, especially in defense, security, border, economics and trade. He added that Vietnam will host the ASEAN summit next year and will be a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council.

The Vietnamese side also urged Cambodia to support and work together to make the two countries’ cooperation stronger and more fruitful.

In response, Cambodian premier congratulated Vietnam on the chairmanship of ASEAN next year, as well as being the non-permanent member of the UNSC.

The premier encouraged joint efforts to promote cooperation and facilitate trade along the border between the two peoples, while the two countries’ trade volume is set to be USD 5 billion by 2020.

Cambodia will also host the Asia-Europe Summit next year.

