PM Hun Sen Urges Reasonable Price on Electric Generators

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen urged electric generator salespeople to ensure reasonable price during the electricity crisis, addressing Wednesday at the annual meeting of Education Ministry.

“This year, we have faced extreme electricity cut off. I urge the salespeople not to charge too much on supplying electric generators,” the Premier stated.

The electricity shortages Cambodia faces resulted from the booming of construction sector, the increase of 700% in 2019 compared to last year. Cities in the capital Phnom Penh, Siem Reap, and Sihanoukville used to require only 20MW, now 100MW is not enough for those cities.

EDC technical official said the hot weather has reduced water level in reservoirs that impacted hydroelectric dams.

According to the government’s circular, Cambodia will face drought during April and May and that temperature will rise to 40-42 degree Celsius due to El Nino.

In the circular, it stressed that the influence of El Niño will also cause less rainfall, thunderstorms and winds, and late rainy season.

El Niño Southern Oscillation refers to the cycle of warm and cold temperatures, as measured by sea surface temperature of the tropical central and eastern Pacific Ocean. El Niño is accompanied by high air pressure in the western Pacific and low air pressure in the eastern Pacific.

