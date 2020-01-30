PM Hun Sen Urges Professional Journalists to Counter Fake News Spreaders

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen urged all professional and ethical journalists and media outlets to counter the unprofessional journalists and Facebook users for spreading fake news on social media, speaking at the briefing on Coronavirus, held Thursday morning at the Peace Palace.

“Must provide correct news to people. I would like to congratulate the professional journalists, responsible Facebook, and social media users, for publishing truth to counter fake news and misinformation,” said Prime Minister Hun Sen.

Strongman Hun Sen has expressed concern that the real disease challenging the Kingdom these days is not Coronavirus, but fear of pandemic caused by fake news and falsified information.

The premier urged compatriots to follow up with cases of Coronavirus through the press release from the Ministry of Health, saying that the ministry is the only trusted source.

He blamed some of the unprofessional journalists and Facebook users for spreading fake news on social media.

Cambodian authority has arrested several Cambodians from Siem Reap and Pursat provinces and asked them to sign the contract to stop disseminating fake news about Coronavirus.

