PM Hun Sen Urges to Preserve Colonial Buildings in Cambodia

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has called on authority to preserve the colonial buildings and structures, addressing Thursday at the graduation ceremony of the National University of Law and Economics (RULE).

He confirmed also that the 100-year-old French-colonial Bridge “Spean Thmor Chas” in Battambang province will not be demolished.

“There is a controversial over demolition of the 100-year bridge in the city of Battambang. I would like to confirm that we put efforts to preserve things that are over 50 years. It has historical value; therefore, we must prevent it from deteriorating,” said Prime Minister Hun Sen.

“I understand that Battambang authority wants to ensure safety for people, but we should find methods; not demolish it,” he added.

Recently, Minister of Culture Phoeurng Sackona wrote in a letter to Land Management Minister Chea Sophara that the 100-year-old bridge in Battambang city could be designated as a heritage bridge instead of being demolished as requested by Battambang provincial administration.

Spean Thmor Chas was built during the French colonial era in 1916, according to Battambang Provincial Governor Nguon Rattanak.

