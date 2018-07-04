PM Hun Sen Urges Phnom Penh Governor to Expand Public Bus for Garment Workers

Source: FN

Addressing to 27,427 workers from 18 factories in Kandal province on Wednesday, Prime Minister Hun Sen urged the Governor of Phnom Penh Khuong Sreng to study and expand the public bus service to other areas in order to provide garment workers wider access to free public bus.

A company to establish trade center in Kandal’s Ang Snoul requested the government to extend 4km of bus service connecting from Phnom Penh-Ang Snoul. Today, we launched some buses for this site [Ang Snoul] and will work on other areas like Takmau, according to Prime Minister Hun Sen.

“What our workers receive is two more years free bus access,” premier announced.

To help improve the lives of Cambodian workers, students, monks, elderly and disabled persons, Prime Minister has decided to offer free access to public bus to workers from all sectors in Phnom Penh starting from 20 August 2017 – 2019. Regular citizen can access the bus by $0.35 per ride.

