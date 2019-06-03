PM Hun Sen Urges People to Host “Khmer Noodle” Party for National Unity

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen urged people nationwide to host and join Khmer Noodle-eating party for national unity, speaking Monday at the Royal University of Phnom Penh graduation ceremony at Koh Pich.

He also recommended the ruling CPP members to host public Khmer Noodle party on 9 June 2019 in all provinces, the day the dissolved CNRP launched its “noodle-eating” campaign.

“If eating noodle becomes political, we should create noodle-eating day for national unity,” the Premier stated.

Prime Minister’s appeal was made to counter the dissolved opposition party’s claim that those who eat noodle support the opposition.

“Khmer noodle shall not break our unity. It is the identity of Khmer, only available in Cambodia; it should bring national unity” he added.

