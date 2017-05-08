PM Hun Sen Urges Peace

Source: FN

The UN Headquarters has sought Cambodia’s help in war torn Yemen.

“The UN has asked me to join an international conference in Geneva to assist in raising funds to aid the people of Yemen,” the Premier stated while attending a celebration honoring the 154th anniversary of the International Red Cross.

The Prime Minister has also advocated for peace between the U.S and North Korea.

He has urged both parties to utilize diplomatic channels as a way to resolve their conflicts.

“I urge peace because when there is war, we all lose our lives,” stated the premier.

“I think the U.S and North Korea should not threaten one another as it harms not only the people in the U.S and Korean Peninsula, but people across the world.

War destroys everything. Cambodia must think about the issue too, as there are many Cambodian workers in Korea,” the premier added.

The premier hopes that all the people nationwide understand the values of peace and do the best to avoid war at all costs.

Both the Red Cross and the government are working hard to provide funds to those countries in need, both caused by natural disaster and war.

