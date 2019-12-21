PM Hun Sen Urges Officials to Be Well-prepared to Host the 2nd Beautiful Bays Club’s World Congress in 2022 in Cambodia

Source: FN

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen has urged relevant officials and authorities to be well-prepared to host the Club’s World Congress for 2nd Time in 2022, and to organize the International Cycling Race at the coastal areas in January 2020, addressing Saturday at the 8th Sea Festival held in Kampot.

“Governors of the four coastal provinces must be well prepared to host the second round of the Club’s World Congress in 2022 in Cambodia on the Development and Achievement of Cambodia’s Bays,” the premier addressed.

Currently, the Cambodia’s bays have undergone rapid transformation and development in terms of socio-economic, tourism urbanization and natural environment, covering four provinces: Sihanoukville, Koh Kong, Kompot, and Kep that share the same name as “the Bays of Cambodia” and has been regarded as the “Rising Star of the Southwest”.

In 2011, Cambodia became a member of “the Club of the Most Beautiful Bays in the World”. The Club was renamed to “International Organization Club of the Most Beautiful Bays in the World” during the 15th World Bays Congress at the Toyama prefecture, Japan in October 2019.

