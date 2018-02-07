PM Hun Sen Urges No Insults on Garment Workers

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen urged boards of factories and enterprises in Cambodia to refrain from looking down on garment workers in Cambodia.

The appeal was made when he met with over 15,000 garment workers in Phnom Penh’s Por Sen Chey district on Wednesday.

“I already informed the management team with higher position to not insult any workers,” told the premier adding that “We were born empty… When we are promoted, we shall not insult others”.

The premier encouraged all people, both the low and high positions to complement and help one another.

He wants to see factories and enterprises become a community that accelerate the economic development in Cambodia.

