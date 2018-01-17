PM Hun Sen Urges Ministry of Labor to Legalize Documents for Cambodian Workers in Thailand

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen said that before the 2nd Mekong-Lancang Cooperation Meeting kicked off, Prayut Chan-o-cha, Prime Minister of Thailand, has agreed to postpone six months for illegal Cambodian migrant workers in Thailand to legalize their legal documents.

PM Hun Sen also urged the Ministry of Labor to accelerate the legal processes for workers.

The announcement was made on Wednesday when the premier held a meeting with nearly 17,000 garment workers Po Senchey district, Phnom Penh.

He added that the Cambodian government will continue to find more jobs for the workers abroad to increase their incomes.

At the same time, the premier also recommended Cambodian laborers to specialize their skills, so that upon returning,one already possessed skills and specialties to work in home country.

