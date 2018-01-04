PM Hun Sen Urges Medical Doctors to Treat Patients Carefully

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen recommended that the medical doctors in all health institutions need to take care and treat the patients carefully in response to the criticism that medical doctors have bad attitudes, use harsh words, and have no clear specialty.

The recommendation was made when the premier held the inauguration ceremony of a new treatment building in Khmer-Soviet Friendship hospital on Thursday.

The premier added that the advantages in health sector have to outnumber disadvantages and ones have to improve continuously.

The premier is concerned when there are good buildings, equipments, and trainings but the medical doctor is lack of responsibility, health is not effective.

The premier calls for health officials to enhance their own virtue and morality, especially to eliminate discrimination.

“Somebody said that 90 percent of medical doctors are bad. We cannot accept this comment… We have to work hard to show that not 90 percent are bad and 10 percent are good, but 99 percent are good and only one percent is bad” said the premier.

