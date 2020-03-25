PM Hun Sen Urges Media to Spread Educational Messages on Combatting Covid-19 to Cambodian People

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, as Chairman of the National Committee for Combatting Covid-19, urged all media outlets to effectively spread Covid-29 educational messages across Cambodia.

The premier spoke in a meeting with 400 volunteered doctors to fight Covid-19 on 25 March 2020 at the Peace Palace.

“All radios, TVs, and broadcasting channels must widely publish educational videos on combatting Covid-19,” said Prime Minister Hun Sen.

He also urged Ministry of Health to produce contents for broadcasting on radios and TVs and sharing on Facebook and online news.

Related posts