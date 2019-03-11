PM Hun Sen Urges Lifetime Imprisonment on Rapists

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen appealed for a lifetime imprisonment on rapists, addressing Monday at the graduation ceremony of over 3,000 graduates from the Royal University of Law and Economics (RULES).

His appeal was made after his late Sunday’s visit to Afesip Tumdy, a rehabilitation centre for rape victims based in Phnom Penh’s Prey Sar commune.

Prime Minister also considered amending the Constitution to allow capital punishment on rapists; however, it requires referendum, a nationwide vote.

“I consider constitutional amendments on death penalty for those who rape their children and grandchildren. This is just my thought,” Prime Minister stated before about 45 volunteers and staffs and 90 victims of rape.

However, following the comments from various independent analysts, he said today “We sentence the rapists to lifetime imprisonment.”

Prime Minister also called on campaigns to promote social morals and eliminate all forms of rape, particularly child rape.

Cambodia is among the two ASEAN’s countries that do not practice capital punishment. Article 32 of Cambodian Constitution stipulates that: “All people have the right to life, freedom and personal security. There shall be no capital punishment.”

