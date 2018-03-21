PM Hun Sen Urges Legal Condemnation against Violence on Dr. Suy Sareth

Source: FN

Addressing to 15,763 workers in Phnom Penh’s Por Sen Chey, Prime Minister Hun Sen said that the violence on Dr. Suy Sareth in the last few days is a matter of legal condemnation.

“The use of violence that took place a few days ago must be condemned. We need contributions from the citizens to obey traffic laws to prevent accidents, but we do not need people to use violence on other people”, stated the premier.

On March 12, 2018, Professor Suy Sareth, teaching at the University of Cambodia, was surrounded by a large group using violence and was seriously injured after a car accident. The violence has attracted media and the public to condemn such immoral and violent act.

Prime Minister Hun Sen added that traffic laws requires citizens to obey, not to use violence on the streets; allow competent authorities and the court to handle the legal process if the criminal happened to escape from the scene.

Regarding the violence, the premier has ordered the arrest of the individuals who involved in the violence.

The premier reiterated that we need peace that not only means the absence of guns but also a peaceful mind, peace when travelling, the absence of traffic accidents.

