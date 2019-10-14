PM Hun Sen Urges Khmer Community in Czech to Follow up on Cambodia through His Facebook Page and Fresh News

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen recommended Khmer community, especially students, in Czech to stay informed about Cambodia through Prime Minister Hun Sen’s Facebook page and Fresh News in order to avoid distorted news about Cambodia.

The recommendation was made in a meeting, held on the afternoon of 13 October 2019 in Prague, Czech Republic.

“We can follow up on situation in Cambodia through my Facebook page and Fresh News to avoid distorted news,” he said.

Prime Minister praised the Cambodian students for having chance to study in developed countries such as the Czech Republic.

“It is the pride of Cambodia to have human resource trained everywhere, both inside and outside the country,” the premier stated.

