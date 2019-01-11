PM Hun Sen Urges Journalists to Fight against Fake News

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen urged all journalists to fight against fake news in Cambodia in response to the booming of false information.

Addressing to approximately 5,000 local journalists at the Diamond Island Convention on Friday, he stated that the most effective way to counter fake news is to publish true information in a timely manner as a clarification.

His appeal was made following the fake news published recently, including “Hun Sen Dies”; “Oknha Kith Meng Arrested”.

Journalists shall be professional; report only true information; and avoid misleading, inciting, and insulting information, the Strongman underlined.

