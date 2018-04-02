PM Hun Sen Urges to Improve Cambodian Human Resources

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen has announced the support and encouragement of educational officials and teachers to participate in the reform of the education sector in order to develop Cambodian human resources for further progress.

The statemt was made during the second time meeting with 3,401 teachers at the Phnom Penh’s Koh Pich Center on Sunday.

Prime Minister Hun Sen recalled that his win-win policy has brought peace. The policy ensured the lives of citizens, protect and retreive their businesses, and safeguard ownership.

He said that the latest reform in education is a huge success of Cambodia. In the past, teachers were not well educated, whereas today teachers received high education and are truly qualified.

He added that from 2018, teachers’ salaries will be over 1 million riels ($250), and the salary will increase each year.

