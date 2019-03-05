PM Hun Sen Urges High Tolerances for Housemaids Nationwide

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen urged households to be highly tolerant with housemaids, speaking at the celebration of International Women’s Rights Day on Tuesday where he co-chaired with his wife Bun Rany Hun Sen at Koh Pich.

The Premier also called on “no violence” against housemaids and encouraged good monthly fees and possibility to pursue education for them.

“If injustice exists in each house, how could we seek justice for women,” the Premier underlined on Women’s Rights Day, a day that marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity.

“I beg for better understanding on housemaids; if possible, send the young housemaids to seek education or vocational training for their future,” he added.

