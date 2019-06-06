PM Hun Sen Urges Farmers to Grow Organic Rice for International Market Competition

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen urged farmers to grow crops organically using non-chemical fertilizers, addressing Thursday at the Puthisastra graduation ceremony.

The premier elaborated that by using non-chemical fertilizers, farmers will produce high-quality crops that are good for the competition in the Greater Meking Subregion (GMS).

“Every GMS country produces rice; India as well. But our organic rice has a market,” said Prime Minister Hun Sen.

Prime Minister pointed out that most farmers used chemical substances to produce high yields, which badly affected consumers’ health.

He urged the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Agriculture, and Camcontrol under the Ministry of Commerce to ensure people begins to plant crop organically and prevents the imports of chemical crops from other countries; and called on people not to purchase any chemical products.

Cambodia has exported over 213,000 tons of rice within the first four months of 2019, an increase of 8.31% compared to the same period in 2018.

In 2018, Cambodia exported 626,225 tons of rice to international markets, having China as the largest importer, 170,000 tons, followed by France 90,000 tons, and Malaysia 40,000 tons.

