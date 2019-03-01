PM Hun Sen Urges to Export 700,000 Tons of Cambodian Rice to China and Vietnam

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen recommended Minister of Agriculture and Minister of Commerce to maximize exports of Cambodian rice to China and Viet Nam that together granted a quota of 700,000 tons to Cambodia amid the reduced rice price in the kingdom.

The statement was made Friday in Tbong Khmum province at the inauguration ceremony of the USD 50-million “Cambodia-China Friendship Tbong Khmum Hospital” under the Chinese aid.

According to the Premier, Cambodia used to be the world’s hungriest country, today, however, Cambodia has enough food to feed 16 million people with the surplus of four million tons of rice per annum.

