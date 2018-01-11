PM Hun Sen Urges Chinese Premier Promote Cambodia’s Cane Sugar

Source: FN

During the bilateral discussion, Prime Minister Hun Sen urged Chinese Premier Li Keqiang to encourage Chinese investors to purchase cane sugar from Cambodia to enhance more export from Cambodia to China, Ieng Sophalet, personal secretary to the Premier, told on Thursday.

Ieng Sophalet added that Premier Li pledged to encourage Chinese Commerce Minister to hold discussion with Cambodian Commerce Minister to reach the signing agreement on cane sugar purchase in the future.

The report on export-import of Ministry of Commerce emphasized that China has not imported Cambodia’s cane sugar yet.

Cambodia’s cane sugar mostly exported to European Union. The European parliament recently has called for its commission to consider sanctioning the import from Cambodia.

According to the report of Ministry of Commerce, for 11 month in 2017, Cambodia-China trade volume worth was more than $5 billion. Cambodia exported to China was worth $633 million which including fishery products, cassava, cashew nuts, coconuts, rubber, processed wood, garment, footwear and other commodities.

The goods imported from China was worth more than $4.5 billion including fresh meat, fisheries, dairy products, fresh fruits, pet food, tobacco, cigarettes, gasses, pharmaceuticals, fertilizers, garment equipment, clothes, shoes, raw materials for shoe manufacturing, construction materials, cars, motorbikes and other products.

Related posts