PM Hun Sen Urges Chinese Companies to Accelerate Phnom Penh-Sihanoukville Expressway Construction

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen has urged the China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) to accelerate Phnom Penh-Sihanoukville Expressway construction and to study Phnom Penh-Bavet Expressway, addressing to CRBC delegates on Monday.

Phnom Penh-Sihanoukville Expressway will require an investment of nearly USD2 billion and is expected to take four years to complete.

CRBC also plans to build the 130km-Phnom Penh-Bavet expressway that connects Phnom Penh and Bavet on the border with Vietnam and construct the 15-51 roads that connect Koh Kong-Pursat-Battambang.

Finished studying Phnom Penh-Bavet Expressway, Minister of Public Works and Transport Sun Chanthol said Thursday that the construction come at a cost of $3.8 billion.

CRBC focuses on global civil engineering and construction projects such as highways, railways, bridges, ports, and tunnels.

