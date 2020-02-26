PM Hun Sen Urges China to Export Raw Materials to Cambodia through Flights to Avoid Closures of Factories

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen, on Wednesday, suggested China to export its raw materials to Cambodia through flights, speaking at the inauguration ceremony of National Road 58 held in Poipet city, which he co-chaired with Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia Wang Wentian.

Prime Minister Hun Sen stressed that factories in some countries have been closed as China is their main source of raw materials and that factories in Cambodia could also face shutdown due to the lack of raw materials for production.

“60 percent of the fabric in Cambodia is imported from China, so I hope that His Excellency Wang Wentian will work with the Government of the People’s Republic of China to send raw materials through ships or flights. This might help to prevent the closures of some factories in Cambodia,” said the premier.

The premier also noted that Covid-19 has seriously affected Cambodia’s tourism and garment sector due to lacks of raw materials.

With Covid-19 outbreak, he is concerned that the declining number of Chinese tourists will affect tourism and hospitality sectors across the world.

