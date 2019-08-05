PM Hun Sen Urges Cambodian Police to Apply Knowledge to Preserve National Security

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, on Monday, urged graduated Cambodian police officers to use their skills effectively in order to maintain national security, speaking Monday at the Cambodian Police Academy in Kandal province.

“Shifting from the People’s Republic of Kampuchea to State of Cambodia to the Kingdom of Cambodia, we have always regarded peace, political stability, security, and social order as the foundation for the development of our nation,” said Prime Minister.

“A nation can not be developed without peace, stability, and order,” he added.

Due to peace and social order, Cambodia has approved 153 new investment projects with a total investment of USD 5.1 billion, and generated over 16,700 jobs within the first six months of 2019.

