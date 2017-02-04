PM Hun Sen Urges Cambodian-Chinese Associations to Attract Chinese Tourists to Cambodia

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen urged all Cambodian-Chinese Associations to attract more Chinese Tourists to Cambodia.

Speaking at a solidarity dinner on Saturday evening with Cambodian-Chinese Association, Hun Sen said China is the world’s most populated and that Cambodia plans to attract 0.001% of the total Chinese population, an equivalent to 1.4 million.

“Many Chinese are currently residing in Cambodia, thanks to peace and stability and that Cambodia does not worry about the influence of China,” said the premier.

“I appreciate President Xi Jinping’s commitment in promoting Cambodia-China trade up to $5 billion in 2017, while China purchases 20 tons of Cambodian rice per annum, a double increase compared to last year,” he added.

