PM Hun Sen Urges Authority to Ease Traffics

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen, on Sunday morning, called on authorities and police forces to ease traffic flows and maintain public safety and urged national and international visitors to enjoy on New Year’s Eve, which will begin tonight.

At the same time, PM Hun Sen has asked travelers, especially those who visiting the coastal areas such as Sihanoukville, Kampot, and Kep provinces to drive with tolerance in the crowded space.

“Sunday, December 31, is the last day of 2017. At 12:00 A.M, the world will celebrate the New Year of 2018”, PM Hun Sen wrote on his Facebook post.

Prime Minister Hun Sen and his wife wished people health, wealth, and safety on new year.

