PM Hun Sen Urges Attention to Early Childhood Development and Peace

Source: AKP

Cambodian Prime Minister has encouraged much attention from all stakeholders to early childhood development so as to build strong next generations, and to peace which secure the work.

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen made the call when presiding over the opening of Asia-Pacific Regional Early Childhood Development Conference hosted by Cambodia yesterday at Siem Reap province.

Samdech Techo Prime Minister added that family, parents and guardians, as well as the surrounding plays an inseparable role in stimulating the development of the children.

He continued, since the end of the Khmer Rouge regime in 1979, learning opportunities have been available for all kindergarten children. Kindergartens have contributed to building children’s characters, attitudes and prior knowledge for preparing them for primary school. Cambodia loves children and perceives them as future leaders and human capital.

The Cambodian premier and the Honorary Chair of National Committee for Early Childhood Care and Development also reminded all about indispensable price of peace in securing a peaceful and healthy environment for the children to grow.

Over 500 national and international professionals including ministers and high-level policy makers attended the three-day conference, from Mar. 1-3, that serves as an experience sharing and learning forum across the region and beyond.

