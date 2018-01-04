PM Hun Sen: UNTAC Did Not End Civil War in Cambodia, Win-Win Policy

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen said that United Nations Transitional Authority in Cambodia (UNTAC) did not end the civil war in Cambodia and that the authority was unable to enter the areas controlled by Khmer Rouge Regime at Cambodia-Thailand borders.

The statement was made when the he chaired the inauguration ceremony of the new treatment building in Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital on Thursday.

Prime Minister Hun Sen added that UNTAC spent more than $2 billion to implement the Paris Peace Agreement. Unfortunately, the authority could not fully accomplish the purposes of the agreement. UNTAC left Cambodia divided into two zones and two governments.

Under the “win-win policy”, the Khmer Rouge groups based in Oddor Meanchey, Banteay Meanchey, and Pailin disbanded without any fire. The last zone was based in Anlong Veng District of Oddar Meanchey, dissolved in 1998 which brought peace and development for Cambodia until, according to the premier.

UNTAC was created by the Paris Peace Agreement which has been signed after ending civil war between Khmer Rouge Regime and the withdrawal of Vietnamese armed forces in 1991. The mission of the authority had started from 1992 to 1993 to rehabilitate the nation and initiate the democracy and stability. The authority held the first election in Cambodia in May, 1993 but Khmer Rouge Regime did not join and continue to control the western part of the country.

Related posts