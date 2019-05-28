PM Hun Sen to UN-ESCAP: Cambodia’s One of the World’s Fastest-growing Economies

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen attended the 75th Session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN-ESCAP) under the theme “Empowering people and ensuring inclusiveness and equality”, held from from 27-31 May 2019, at the invitation of Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, the United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of the UN-ESCAP.

Prime Minister Hun Sen, on Monday, addressed at the 75th Session of UN-ESCAP that Cambodia has achieved a strong economic growth at the rate of 7.7% per annum over the last two decades and has become one of the fastest-growing economies in the world and graduated from low-income country to lower-middle income country in 2015.

“Peace is the main and the most important prerequisite for building economic foundation and social development,” the Premier underlined.

“The poverty rate in Cambodia has continued to decline from 53% in 2004 to 13.5% in 2014 and recently estimated to be around 10%. Cambodia has ambition to grab the national pride by transforming herself to become upper-middle income country in 2030 and high-income country in 2050,” the Premier continued.

Cambodia’s experiences have made clear that peace and stability are indispensable foundations for development, and in turn an inclusive and equitable development are necessary conditions for strengthening and ensuring peace and social stability.

On the basis of above experiences, the nation as a whole highly honors the most to the efforts in pursuing peace and stability as well as promoting inclusive development, which currently is bearing fruitful benefits to Cambodian people across the country.

