PM Hun Sen: The U.S Plans to Send all Cambodians Living Illegally after 1994 Back to Cambodia

Source: FN

Prime Minister said that the U.S is planning to send all Cambodians living illegally after 1994 back to Cambodia, and he would welcome those Cambodians back.

The announcement was made during his meeting with garment workers on Wednesday.

The premier asked Sar Kheng, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior to make an agreement with the U.S to take those Cambodians back.

However, Prime Minister Hun Sen asked the United States to consider to cover the cost of transportation and living cost of the repatriated Khmer citizens to ensure their survival.

The premier has also called on Khmer citizens not to continue to risk living in the United States.

According to premier, so far, about 600 Cambodians have been repatriated back to Cambodia.

In the past, the Royal Government of Cambodia had asked the United States to amend some terms of the agreement on the sending of Cambodians, in which Prime Minister Hun Sen did not want to see Cambodians being separated from their family, but the request was not respond by the U.S.

Related posts