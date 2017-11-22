PM Hun Sen: U.S.’ Aid Cut for NEC Contributes to Killing Democracy in Cambodia

Source: AKP

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, has considered aid cut for the National Election Committee (NEC) by the U.S. as killing democracy in Cambodia.

The premier made the reaction while holding a get-together with over 4,600 representatives of workers and employees from 69 factories at Koh Pich Convention and Exhibition Centre yesterday.

“You [U.S.] are talking about democracy, but you cut aid from NEC. While failing to defeat me, you contributed to killing the democracy in Cambodia,” he underlined. “It’d be better to appeal to the U.S. to cut all aid to Cambodia because it will kill its own children, i.e. U.S.-funded non-governmental organisations (NGOs).”

Cambodia will not bow down and lose independence and national sovereignty in exchange for that little assistance, Samdech Techo Hun Sen said.

The aid cutoff warnings were made again and again, especially after the arrest of Kem Sokha, President of the Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), in early September this year or his conspiracy with foreign power to harm the country, and the dissolution of this main opposition party last Thursday for systematically plotting with foreigners against the legal government.

“There is no political crisis in Cambodia, but only politicians who have their own crisis. In Cambodia, there is no political prisoners, but only politicians who were convicted of criminal acts,” stressed Samdech Techo Prime Minister.

