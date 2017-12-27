PM Hun Sen: Three Sectors Boost Cambodian Economy

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen confirmed that the three major sectors that contribute significantly to promoting economic growth in circle of 7%, including the agricultural sector, which contributes 25%, industrial sector contributes more than 30% and services sector contributes 45%.

The remarks was made during meeting with 14,099 workers from 15 factories along National Road 3 in Phnom Penh’s Por Senchey district on Wednesday morning.

Prime Minister stated, “Our works on social economic development and reducing poverty is not a joke”.

“Cambodia has enough food and even exports to the world,” he added.

The World Bank predicts that in 2017 Cambodia’s economy will grow at 6.8 % and 6.9 % in 2018. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) also estimates that Cambodia’s economic growth will grow 7% percent in 2017 and 2018.

