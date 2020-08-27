PM Hun Sen Thanks UNWTO’s Supportive Message

Source:FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen sent an appreciation letter to Zurab Pololikashvili, Secretary-General of the United Nations World Tourism Organization, for his letter dated 21 August praising the premier’s leadership and the government’s active and effective measures against Covid-19 outbreak.

“I would like to extend my appreciation for Your Excellency’s supportive message on the Royal Government of Cambodia’s measures in fighting with the Covid 19 and as an active member of the UNWTO; Cambodia would do all it takes to promote tourism while keeping people’s safety as a priority during this hardship of Covid-19”, according to the premier’s letter dated 27 August 2020.

Zurab Pololikashvili is highly appreciative of Premier Hun Sen’s able leadership that always puts people’s safety and well-being first.

