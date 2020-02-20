PM Hun Sen Thanks Thailand, Indonesia, and Japan for Updating Status of Westerdam Passengers

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen thanked Thailand, Indonesia, and Japan for announcing that their citizens, who were passengers of Westerdam cruise ship docking in Cambodia, were tested “negative” of Covid-19.

The premier spoke in the closing of annual congress of Ministry of Interior held on Thursday afternoon in Phnom Penh.

“We are thankful to the Kingdom of Thailand for informing us that no Westerdam passengers were found positive of coronavirus when they arrived Bangkok for transit” he said.

“We are grateful to the Indonesian foreign minister for his confirmation that 362 Indonesian passengers and crews of Westerdam had not been infected with Covid-19”, the premier added.

He also thanks Japan for notifying the Ministry of Health that the Japanese who were on the Westerdam ship returned to Japan safe without coronavirus.

“Cambodia would also like to thank all friends for their contributions to the Kingdom, particularly the World Health Organisation (WHO),” he underlined.

The premier informed compatriots that there is no diplomatic tension between Cambodia and Malaysia over the finding of a Covid-19 positive on the 83-year American woman when she flew from Cambodia to Malaysia.

The premier warned to jail those who spread fake news which said the government hides information about Cambodian victims infected with Covid-19.

According to Cambodia’s Health Ministry press release dated 20 February 2020, not a single Cambodian has been infected by Covid-19 as of Thursday.

Related posts