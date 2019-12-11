PM Hun Sen Thanks Donors for Contributing to Calmette Hospital

Source: FN

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen expressed his profound gratitude to donors who contributed financially to the modernization of Calmette Hospital, speaking Wednesday at the graduation ceremony in Phnom Penh.

The premier has fundraised approximately USD 72 million from donors nationwide. Combined with the USD 30 million state budget, the figure has climbed to USD 102 for the modernization of Calmette Hospital to become a state-of-the-art, multidisciplinary referral hospital in the capital Phnom Penh.

He said each donor will receive a certificate signed by him.

