PM Hun Sen Thanks Czech for Granting $1.5M Aid to Cambodia Annually

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen thanked the Czech Government and People for granting USD 1.5 million aids to Cambodia annually from 2018-2023, addressing at the joint press conference with Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis, held on 14 October 2019 in Prague.

Premier Hun Sen also thanked the Czech Government for turning the debt, which Cambodia owed since the 1980s, into development assistance in Cambodia.

He said that Cambodia will never forget the invaluable assistance of the Government and People of the Czech Republic provided to Cambodia during the hard time after her liberation from Pol Pot Regime in 1979.

Apart from aids, Czech Government also provides scholarships to Cambodian students since 1981. As of 2019, a total of 362 Cambodian students have studied and worked in Czech.

Cambodia established the relations with the former Socialist Republic of Czechoslovakia since 18 May 1956. The relations degraded in 1975 during the Khmer Rouge regime and were re-established on 7 September 1996 after Czechoslovakia split.

