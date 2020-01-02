PM Hun Sen Thanks Compatriots for Supporting His Political Message: “Thank Peace”

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen conveyed gratitude to compatriots for supporting his new political message “Thank Peace”, according to his Facebook post on Thursday.

“Thank my countrymen for supporting my political message [Thank Peace], which I find to be immutably priceless for today and tomorrow. Everyone needs peace, except terrorists who want to destroy it,” the premier wrote.

“[Thank Peace] has become the motto for every peace-lover,” he added.

Minister of Tourism Thong Khon said earlier today that nearly 1.4 million national and international tourists travelled across Cambodia during the 2020 New Year, an increase of 22.7 percent compared to last year.

Several factors that allow people to enjoy the wonderful time with their families are peace, infrastructure, and good living standard, according to the premier.

