PM Hun Sen Thanks Citizens and Workers for Going to Vote

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen thanked citizens, especially workers throughout the country for going to vote on 29 July 2018, making the voter turnout 82.89%, addressing to workers from factories in Meanchey district on Thursday morning.

Your participations in Cambodian general election 2018 indicates a failure of former opposition leader Sam Rainsy’s “clean finger campaign”, he said, those who campaigned for “clean fingers” and “sleep at home to win” were ones of the many ignorances.

The premier taunted Rainsy that through the high voter turnout, the opposition leader not only failed in leading the country and politics but also in leading the opposition party.

Prime Minister Hun Sen highlighted that people have learnt about “democracy”. They have taken part in maintaining peace and development by voting for the CPP to continue leading the country.

The premier appealed to people across the country not to discriminate between those who went to vote and those who did not vote, and he claimed that in the new term, he will continue to meet with the workers.

