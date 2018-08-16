PM Hun Sen Thanks Chinese Leaders for Congratulating Cambodian People’s Party over Election Victory

Source: FN

Soon after receiving congratulatory letters from Chinese leaders, President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Le Keqiang, Prime Minister Hun Sen, president of the ruling Cambodian People’s Party, sent separate thank-you letter to the Chinese leaders.

“I feel very pleased and touched to receive your excellency’s cordial congratulatory message soon after it became apparent that the CPP had won overwhelming support in the election of the National Assembly Members for the sixth legislature, on 29 July 2018,” the premier wrote to president Xi.

“China has not only provided the generous assistance for the election process, but also sent the largest ever group observers to witness this crucial event in my country,” he added.

In a separate letter to premier Li, he wrote: “I received with deep appreciation your cordial message of felicitations that your excellency kindly sent to me on the victory of CPP in the election of the National Assembly Members for the sixth legislature, on 29 July 2018, which proceeded peacefully, freely, orderly and in a transparent manner.”

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), congratulated Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen Wednesday after his Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) won all 125 parliamentary seats in the recent general election.

Xi, also Chinese president, spoke highly in the message of Cambodia’s political and economic achievements under Hun Sen’s leadership.

Xi said he is glad to see that in recent years, under the leadership of Hun Sen, Cambodia has achieved political stability, rapid economic development, continuous improvement of its international status, and gratifying achievements in various fields.

“We believe that the CPP will continue to unite and lead the Cambodian people to follow the development path suitable for their own conditions, promote economic development, improve people’s livelihood, enhance national unity, and make more contribution to Cambodia’s national prosperity, people’s happiness and regional stability and development,” Xi noted.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang also delivered his congratulations. Li said China and Cambodia have been good neighbors and partners at all times. China is willing to seize the opportunity of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties to push China-Cambodia comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership to a new level and jointly build a community of shared future with strategic significance, Li added.

