PM Hun Sen Thanks China for Promoting Cambodia’s Development

Source: FN

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen thanked China for always keening to promote development in Cambodia and with other countries in the region to grow together in the promise of not leaving any behind, the premier wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

Sok Siphana, Economist and Advisor to the Royal Government of Cambodia, said the 2nd Mekong-Lancang Summit will reduce the development gap between the old and new ASEAN Member States.

The 2nd Mekong-Lancang summit will take place in Peace Palace, Phnom Penh under the theme “Our River of Peace and Sustainable Development”.

The meeting will focus on regional, sub-regional, socio-economic development cooperation, improving people’s welfare, reducing the development gap among the countries to support the building of the ASEAN Community and promoting South-South cooperation to further contribute to the development of ASEAN in the 2030 Agenda of the United Nations.

During the meeting, the four documents to be adopted include Phnom Penh Declaration of the 2nd Mekong-Lancang Cooperation Meeting; Five Years Action Plan of Mekong-Lancang Cooperation Meeting (2018-2022); List of 2nd Phase of Cooperation Project; and the Report on the Development of the Joint Working Groups on Six Priority Areas.

Through the Mekong-Lancang Cooperation in December 2017, China has granted $7.3M to implement 16 projects for the first phase in Cambodia.

