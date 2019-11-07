PM Hun Sen Thanks ASEAN Member Countries for Cooperation against Traitors

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, on Thursday morning, thanked the Government of Thailand, Indonesia, and all ASEAN countries for their good cooperation against any rebels and traitors to enter their countries as requested by Cambodia.

The gratitude was conveyed at the ceremony on official implementation of National Strategic Development Plan (NSDP) 2019-2023, held at Sokha Phnom Penh Hotel.

“Thanks for the cooperation of Indonesia, Malaysia, especially Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha of Thailand for announcing yesterday not to allow Rainsy to enter Thailand,” said Prime Minister Hun Sen.

“Those rebels have gone wild on Facebook, yet when the government takes legal action, nothing happens,” he added.

The premier also urged those who have conspired to commit treason to come out and confess.

