PM Hun Sen: My Term Begins and Ends through Constitution, Until 2028

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen told former opposition party leader Sam Rainsy that the premiership he gained was made through constitution and that he will end his term through constitution either.

Prime Minister continues to lead Cambodia for two more mandates until 2028, addressing to 13,971 workers from 11 factories in Kandal province on Wednesday morning,

The statement was made in response to Sam Rainsy, who called on Prime Minister Hun Sen to resign through a radio sponsored by the U.S.

The premier explained that he was supported by the citizens, so only the citizens have the power to determine his mandate.

“Thank you for all wishing me ‘longevity’. No need to wish, just vote for Cambodian People’s Party and I will continue to stay with you… living long is nothing without your vote… I can stay with all of you longer when holding premiership and longevity… thank you for your support,” stated the premier.

The premier also expressed satisfaction and pride that under his leadership, Cambodia ended the civil war and has developed to a low middle-income country, and people’s livelihoods improved.

The premier wants to lead Cambodia and people to become a high middle-income country and citizens in 2030.

He urged citizens to protect the hardly-earned peace and to consider clearly in choosing the leader, and not to follow the propaganda of politicians that will lead the nation to a disaster like in the past.

He advised all the garment workers to avoid being gangsters and trafficking drugs in the factories, which affect labor and the nation.

By January 14, 2018, Prime Minister Hun Sen has served Cambodia for 33 years.

