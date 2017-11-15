PM Hun Sen Tells UN Secretary-General about U.S Chemical Bombs in Cambodia

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen told the United Nations Secretary-General of the discovery of the U.S chemical weapons on Cambodian territory and it has been seriously affected Cambodians.

His remark was made in a bilateral talk with UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Tuesday in Manila, Philippines.

Senior Minister Prak Sokhonn, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, issued a statement on November 1, saying that Cambodia had already submitted a request to the Anti-Personnel Mines Agency, which has a headquarter in Netherlands.

The minister also asked for the help from International Chemical Weapons Organization to remove those weapons.

In early October 2017, some chemical weapons have been removed from Koki commune, Svay Rieng Province.

In this letter, HE Prak Sokhonn also stated that in accordance with article I, paragraph 1 (b), of the Convention on the Prohibition of Development, Production, Stockpiling, and Use of Chemical Weapons and Their Destruction (CWC), Cambodia suffered by chemical warfare from the war during the 1960s and 1970s.

Prak Sokhonn also claimed that the Royal Government of Cambodia continued to support the work of the organization to fulfill the obligations following the convention.

After a reliable study, the bombs are found to have Nitrogen Mustard or known as Blister Agents which could cause diseases such as swollen skin, inflamed skin and shortness of breath.

