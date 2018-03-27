PM Hun Sen: Teacher’s Minimum Wage to Increase More from 2018

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen said on Sunday that the minimum salary of teachers is not less than $250 from 2018, and it continues to increase annually.

His remark was made during a meeting with 3,839 education staffs at Diamond Island Exhibition and Convention Center, Phnom Penh.

This meeting aims to motivate teachers, civil servants and other education staff, the regular salary increase, timely salary remuneration, and educational reform

Through the leadership of Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), Cambodia has developed steadily, especially through a win-win policy, which ended the war in Cambodia.

Prime Minister also mentioned the value of a win-win policy, including ensuring the life protection of entire population, maintaining people’s occupations and citizens’ properties.

Prime Minister has supported and appreciated all teachers who have contributed to the development of Cambodia’s human resources, especially in the educational reform.

The premier also distributed books entitled “Krom Ngoy” and Ou Chong” to 3,839 education staffs.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Hun Sen thanked the Cambodian Muslims for their support and votes for the CPP.

