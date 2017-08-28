PM Hun Sen Takes Action on Water Price

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen ordered Cham Prasidh, Minister of Industry and Handicrafts (MoHI) and Ek Sok Chan, Secretary of State from MoIH to deal with water price.

The order was made after the issue of water prices in Phnom Penh has been criticized and repeatedly reacted by many people since the deadline to pay water usage was changed from twice a month to once a month.

“The price of Phnom Penh’s water are increasing and that people that consume less and much water pay the same price. This issue halts us from implementing privileged policy to assist the poor,” PM wrote on Facebook on Monday.

“I ordered MoIH to work with PPWSA to practice the original formula and to repay the money that was taken to the people,” he added.

