PM Hun Sen Supports for Urgent ASEAN-China Summit to Address Coronavirus Outbreak

Source: FN

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen announced to support the urgent ASEAN-China Summit and other regional and international meetings to address the Coronavirus epidemic that has claimed over 1,000 lives.

The premier addressed Tuesday at the opening of rehabilitation project of South Korea-funded National Road 2 and 22 held at Phnom Penh’s dangkor district.

“There will be upcoming Lancang-Mekong Cooperation Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and ASEAN-China FMM in Vientiane. I will support any initiative for a top-level meeting in response to Coronavirus epidemic,” the premier addressed.

The overall confirmed cases on the Chinese mainland had reached 42,638 by the end of Monday, and 1,016 people had died of the disease, according to the report by state media Xinhua as of 11 February 2020.

Prime Minister Hun Sen confirms that the new Coronavirus is no longer an issue for just China, but a global issue.

On 30 January 2020, WHO has declared the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) outbreak a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC).

Prime Minister Hun Sen expressed his condolences and sympathy on the loss of lives of people infected with the virus, and expressed his support for and praised the Chinese Government for taking concrete and effective measures to treat the victims and prevent the spread of the disease to other areas in China and around the world.

The premier is confident with China’s ability to deal with the outbreak of the Coronavirus and will be able to successfully overcome the socio-economic impact caused by the disease.

