PM Hun Sen Suggests New Members for NEC

Source: FN

Prime Minister Hun Sen said Wednesday that the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) should not interfere with the appointment of National Election Committee’s (NEC) new members.

The Prime Minister suggested that among those three, one could be selected from FUNCINPEC Party, one from Khmer National Party, and another one civil society.

The premier’s remarkswas made during his meeting with more than 10 thousand workers from various factories in Phnom Penh on Wednesday.

PM Hun Sen stated that the resignation of the former CNRP members from the NEC will not affect the upcoming election, so he encouraged people to vote.

Three National Election Committee (NEC) members, who are Cambodia National Rescue Party nominees, announced their resignations on Monday after the Supreme Court dissolved the opposition party last Thursday.

The three NEC members include Kuoy Bunroeun, Te Manirong and Rong Chhun.

The appointments of NEC new members will be held after new lawmakers of other parties, who took part in the 2013 election, will replace those from former dissolved party.

