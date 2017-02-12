PM Hun Sen to Sue a Political Commentator for Falsely Accusing CPP

Prime Minister Hun Sen has decided to file a lawsuit against Kem Sok, a political commentator, for accusing the Cambodia People’s Party (CPP) for murdering Kem Ley, well known Cambodian political commentator and activist, according to the premier’s lawyer Ky Tech.

Kem Sok, speaking on Radio Free Asia Saturday night stated that, “After the 2013 election, Cambodian citizens were not satisfied with the result and that they were repressed and shot dead; shook hand with CNRP president and vice president; and lastly murdered Kem Ley. It seems that law is the only remaining method they have.”

“Samdech Prime Minister Hun Sen, as president of the CPP has provided me full right to file a lawsuit against Kem Sok ,who on Saturday night allegedly accused the CPP for the murder of Kem Ley”, said Ky Tech.

“The lawsuit will be submitted to Phnom Penh Municipal Court on Monday”, he added.

